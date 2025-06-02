“That is awesome to hear. I was going to put this in a separate post, but I may as well post it here. As I have a similar story. My dad 88yo, already has another story posted here about his non-healing foot ulcer being healed with CDS. The new update is that his Rheumatoid Arthritis which he has been suffering for the last 30 years is now also gone. His fingers are still crooked, but he has no more pain. Because he is bedridden in a nursing home and not mobile at all, he does not take CDS consistently. He only takes CDS when my sister brings it to him once a week. From the way my sister explains it, my Dad is taking somewhere between 250ml – 500ml of CDS @ 40 – 60 ppm, once a week. He will drink 250ml in one go, and then sip the remaining 250ml after my sister is gone. Because of his situation he can’t do a consistent protocol but he does what he can. He has been doing this once a week since he has been in the nursing home from June/July. It truly is amazing. The other thing I’ve noticed is that my Dad’s energy and voice is as strong as ever, compared to the other residents in the nursing home it’s is night an day.”