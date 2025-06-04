“I had suffered an adverse reaction to a vaccine back in 2010 from the Gardasil vaccinations. It completely ruined my quality of life. I ended up dealing with cervical cancer and multiple autoimmune disorders as a result. I got the cervical cancer under control but the autoimmune diseases (Graves and Hashimoto’s disease were extremely hard to treat.) My twenties were taken from me. Chronically ill and fighting for my life. Researching and trying all sorts of methods. Restricting my diet to where I was barely able to eat anything. Taking a million supplements just so I could “function”. Spending thousands of dollars on functional medicine practitioners and the tests. It was absolutely devastating what this vaccine took from me. My life. I was really happy and after being sick and not able to find relief- I slipped into a deep depression. I felt like I wouldn’t be able to ever have a normal life ever again. I would experience sickness every single day. I was not able to work very much and struggled financially. I developed candida all over my skin. It can be embarrassing at times.

My Graves’ disease is very hard to manage. I’ve been on antithyroid medication for a very long time- longer than recommended. (Along with other medications). The medication starting to negatively impact my liver and it gave me a lot of negative side effects. But I preferred that- over surgery or radioactive iodine. Recently in September I got very ill again. I became super hyperthyroid to where my doctor were concerned and urged me to finally get the surgery/ or radiation. I refused. It didn’t sit well with me because ultimately it’s an immune system problem, not my a problem with the thyroid. The thyroid is just a target. By removing the target, that could potentially cause the antibodies to attack something else. I’ve been diagnosed with the graves’ disease for 8 or so years. I was told I shouldn’t have been on the medication longer than a year. I’ve been on it for 8. I knew something had to change. I prayed for God to reveal to me anything keeping me sick and to help me find the resources to heal.

CDS from your website was introduced to me. I was nervous at first, and prayed more. A friend of mine literally brought me the supplies to get started randomly one day. I thought, oh my goodness…I think God really is showing me something here..

I studied your website. I bought your book, Forbidden Health. And I dived in. I studied and I studied.

I took the Amateur protocol for 1 week. Took one week off. And resumed again for 2 more weeks. I was detoxing and smelt kind of bad. But I figured it was heavy metals from the vaccines that I was detoxing. I was excited with the progress I made within that short amount of time. The candida all over my skin is almost completely gone. And while still being on the amateur protocol, I passed a huge parasite. I couldn’t believe it. The tests that I spent so much money on…didn’t ever pick up parasites! I passed parasites for 3 days. Different species!!! I couldn’t believe it…

I took photos and showed my doctors. They couldn’t believe it! CDS killed candida and parasites within my body…and I am the closest to remission that I have ever been. Radiation and surgery is completely off the table now. I feel like I have a future to look forward to now. I have cried so much with happiness. I am 5 points away from being in remission of my Graves’ Disease and 2 points away from being in remission of my Hashimoto’s disease. I really can’t believe it.

I am thankful I didn’t cave and get the surgery. I would have still been sick..and CDS reveled that I had pathogens in my body that were making me so ill.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have a second chance at life now. I am thankful for your work. And I pray for you. I know the media is foolish- but you are the change. You’re helping so many people.

Thank you, and God bless you.

Olivia”