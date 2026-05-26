“Thank you so very, very much for rotating the video and adding text to it! You have no idea! My mom had a stroke 9 years ago and it left her paralyzed on the right side. She could walk but dragged that right leg along. She has been on CDS for about 7-8 weeks now and DMSO at night before bed. She lost her ability to speak with the stroke and since the DMSO, she has begun to speak some again. Some things come out clear as can be, some things come out bumbled, but at least sound is coming out. On my birthday, was the first time she discovered she could speak – she actually sang Happy Birthday to me! She was shocked as was I! Since my dad is in the hospital, I have been taking care of my mom. I upped her DMSO dosage from 10 drops to 10ml and the progress is increasing daily! It’s the little things that bring me the most joy!”

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Protocol C