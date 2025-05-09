"I just wanted to give a huge Thank You to everyone that has provided me with the knowledge and help that I have received since I first learned of MMS. I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 1 year ago this week and being only 25 at the time, it was a pretty upsetting diagnosis. My first 6 months or so after being diagnosed were pretty difficult and stressful. I had every symptom imaginable, from full body numbness to losing complete function in my arm and leg...to exhaustion and horrible headaches, memory loss and brain fog, electrical shock sensations running down my spine and through my arms and legs, and the infamous "MS Hug" --a horrible tightness/extreme squeezing around my midsection. I'm sure I've even missed some symptoms, but you get the idea. It wasn't fun. After my first major "attack" or flair up I read that some people will have a flair up and then will get better and not have another one for years and years. This was not the case with me. In 6 months I had been hospitalized once, had to relearn how to walk and tie my shoes and get dressed, had to administer my own IV at home 2 times (3-5 days each time) and had 3-4 more attacks. It was an incredibly un-fun rollercoaster.

In July I began taking MMS. Shortly there after my hands which had been numb pretty consistently since Nov. 2011 began to get feeling back. My handwriting started looking more like a 26 year old and less of a 5 year old. I was able to type for longer than 3 minutes at a time. I have now been taking MMS for a little over 4 months and as I type this tonight, without jinxing myself, the only symptoms I am still experiencing are extremely mild numbness in ONE finger on my left hand and occasional fatigue. I am baffled. I cannot believe that the symptoms that plagued me continually for 6 months have all but vanished. I am so eternally grateful for everyone that helped lead me down this path. I can't say that I enjoy the taste of it with the high dosage that I need to treat the MS, but I will take the temporary awful taste any day over my lasting symptoms from before.

So anyways, this is just me saying THANKS! And I definitely would recommend doing your research if you have MS and are not happy with your current treatment as this might be something that can help you out as well!”