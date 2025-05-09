The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
11h

Others have developed additional therapies to battle MS. Dr Coimbra (Coimbra Protocol, MS, Parkinsons, autism etc) uses high dose D3 since most of our cells have vitamin D receptors, including our brain. Dr Coimbra has adopted Dr Christopher Exley (Substack) protocol (mineral water with silica) to reduce the aluminum load in our bodies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Curious Outlier and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture