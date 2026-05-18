The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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István's avatar
István
May 18

CDS relieved my worsening sore throat within a day—this past Sunday. Mixture used: 0.5 L of water + 9 mL of a 3000 PPM CDS solution. Today is Monday, a day later. My throat is completely fine. No sore throat—it’s as if I never had one. :)

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