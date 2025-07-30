“I can tell you our experience with dementia. My 83 yr young MIL has it. She has been on MMS since December 18th. She is doing 3 drops with DMSO now. She was unable to dress herself, clean up after an accident, and there were many. She couldn’t hold any conversations. She wasn’t reading etc… She now makes her bed, folds her clothes, dresses her self. No more accidents. She is reading and doing her word searches. She is able to remember what day it is sometimes plus bits and pieces from previous conversations. She can carry a small 10/15 minute conversation now. All of this in just 3 months. Not to mention she is off her dementia medication, her high blood pressure medication, her diabetes is getting closer to pre diabetes vs. type 1. She has come a very long way.”