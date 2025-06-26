“Using mms since 2019 to heal my autistic son. He was 11 at that time with atec score 77. He was aggressive, rigid, had insomnia, non verbal, congnition was low, behavioural issues with learning disability. Its been 2 years that i am following cd protocol and i am glad that i have been able to drop his atec score from 77 to 15. Patience and steadfastness is the key. Never give up it works. Now he can speak upto 4 word sentences, he has start colouring and tracing..his cognition is very good now..his rigidness and insomnia is no more. My journey has not ended yet, will work till atec 0. I have a hope and i believe nothing other that mms can do this.”
Autism Protocol Download Guide
Thank you CO, this one is especially important for me as I live with a family that has a 4 y.o. autistic son.
I note your link is to Kerri Rivera's work.
Are there any other persons/groups using CD for Autism you can give us links to?
Also, I would much appreciate you doing a post on CD and Autism in your own words.
With gratitude for the Universal Antidote and your work toward making it Universal.
Sorry, but video proof or this never happened