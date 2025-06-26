“Using mms since 2019 to heal my autistic son. He was 11 at that time with atec score 77. He was aggressive, rigid, had insomnia, non verbal, congnition was low, behavioural issues with learning disability. Its been 2 years that i am following cd protocol and i am glad that i have been able to drop his atec score from 77 to 15. Patience and steadfastness is the key. Never give up it works. Now he can speak upto 4 word sentences, he has start colouring and tracing..his cognition is very good now..his rigidness and insomnia is no more. My journey has not ended yet, will work till atec 0. I have a hope and i believe nothing other that mms can do this.”