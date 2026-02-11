“I have a friend who is doing CDS orally and eye drops with CDS and at times including DMSO with the CDS drops. He has Retinopathy and HAD a blind spot in one eye. After doing the above protocol for 3 weeks, the blind spot in his eye is gone! He no longer is using his reading glasses to see the computer or papers on his desk at work. Ophthalmologist was extremely impressed with the pictures from the previous month (before CDS and drops) to the present pictures of his dilated eyes. My friend got choked up when he saw the significant difference in the before and after images of his eyes.”