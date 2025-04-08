"I have used the covid protocol as well as the care protocol. I first started with 10ppm on my first care protocol for the first 3 hours then upped it to 20 ppm for the next 3 just to confirm my tolerance. I was able to tolerate it well without issue so I increased to the 30 ppm for the remaining 4 treatments on first day, I hadno issues. I went to bed feeling much better and woke up the next morning felt like I was 90% of how I should feel but eradicated my cougj and my lungs were clear. 2nd day I did 10 treatments once a hour at the 30%. I did have slight nausea by last treatment but I blame that on my error because I had a heavy pasta meal after basically having soups for the prior 5 meals. By day 3 I was 100%. I did also nebulize at the beginning of first treatment on day one It did substantially open my airway. Hope this helps. In addition my 2nd URi was much more severe Felt like a flu may have been covid I dont know I have never tested for it, sick is sick to me but it was more intense than a "cold". I opted for the covid treatment 100 mil every 15 minutes then I followed up with the care potocol for 48 hours. I was 100% by second day. Amazing I just kinda get angry now thinking of all the time money wasted on tradition treatments and crap over counter meds. Just want to tell everyone that is willing to listen this is the real deal."

Protocol Used:

Protocol C

Nebulizer Protocol