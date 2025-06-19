“I had pcr positive result. I had cough and cold but no fever. The coughing is very annoying esp at night. I started the protocol #115 CDS ( its already activated) 2 ml of solution to a glass of water (8oz) drink evey 15 mins for 2 hrs. I stopped coughing at night then I stopped ( I dont like the taste lol) the following night I started coughing again so I go back to taking it. It said take for 20 days. Its been 5 days of drinking and lo and behold Im sleeping straight 8 hrs with no coughing and I think it stopped the covid too”