(Editors note: pulmonary artery hypertension is a very serious condition, is “incurable”, and requires very invasive intervention)

“I was diagnosed 5 years ago with COPD, given inhalers to use daily and an emergency inhaler for when I lose my breath severely. These meds did very little, the emergency inhaler did though, help me regain my breathing.

A year ago January, I was diagnosed with PAH (pulmonary artery hypertension) and confimed with a right side heart catherization reading pressures. The Drs. advised they do not know the cause and there is no cure. I was to be on oxygen anytime I was walking or dping anything that may be strenuous. It did not seem to help. At the same time, they prescribed Sildenafil, Letaris and Trepostinil a 3 pronged approach at haulting the disease progression. These meds had so many side effects that it became debilitating and I was miserable.

I was doing research on how to get more oxygen in to my system as it ran around 84-89% most of the time. That is when a found info on MMS1. I started in February taking 3 drops every 4 hours, but not on a strick regimine. I did get diarrhea for about 3 weeks. The toxins were being flushed from my system. I weaned myself off sildenafil, then Letaris. I started breathing so much easier and I had strength and energy. I could walk around the block, where I could not go to the end of my driveway before without gasping for air. It took me 6 weeks to wean myself off of the infused medication Tripostinil as it had taken 6 months to get up to the dose the Dr. prescribed.