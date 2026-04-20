Pulmonary Artery Hypertension, COPD, High Blood Pressure, Type II Diabetes, Hyperthyroidism, and High Cholesterol Vanishing
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
(Editors note: pulmonary artery hypertension is a very serious condition, is “incurable”, and requires very invasive intervention)
“I was diagnosed 5 years ago with COPD, given inhalers to use daily and an emergency inhaler for when I lose my breath severely. These meds did very little, the emergency inhaler did though, help me regain my breathing.
A year ago January, I was diagnosed with PAH (pulmonary artery hypertension) and confimed with a right side heart catherization reading pressures. The Drs. advised they do not know the cause and there is no cure. I was to be on oxygen anytime I was walking or dping anything that may be strenuous. It did not seem to help. At the same time, they prescribed Sildenafil, Letaris and Trepostinil a 3 pronged approach at haulting the disease progression. These meds had so many side effects that it became debilitating and I was miserable.
I was doing research on how to get more oxygen in to my system as it ran around 84-89% most of the time. That is when a found info on MMS1. I started in February taking 3 drops every 4 hours, but not on a strick regimine. I did get diarrhea for about 3 weeks. The toxins were being flushed from my system. I weaned myself off sildenafil, then Letaris. I started breathing so much easier and I had strength and energy. I could walk around the block, where I could not go to the end of my driveway before without gasping for air. It took me 6 weeks to wean myself off of the infused medication Tripostinil as it had taken 6 months to get up to the dose the Dr. prescribed.
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
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I noticed that the person that gave this testimonial had not published a message in a long time so I sent her a message in telegram and I'm waiting to hear back on that.
I also am pretty sure I found her on Facebook and so I sent her a private message and also this is a screenshot from a post in 2025 stating that Chlorine Dioxide saved her life.
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please let us know what you find out, i.e., if Penny responds, etc.