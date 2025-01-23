A friend of mine just sent me these pictures. His son deals with psoriasis every winter and it can get pretty ugly.

He typically takes steroids every winter when this happens to improve the situation. The psoriasis usually lasts from the start of winter until late spring.

This year they decided to try MMS instead of steroids. They made a solution of activated MMS and soaked his hands in it every night for two weeks. He did not think to take pictures for the first few days but when it started getting better he took pictures and then also took pictures after two weeks.

Remember that this would not go away without steroids prior to this.

This is the picture of the psoriasis and then also the picture after doing hand soaks for about 30 minutes each day.

I think that probably 10-15 minute soaks would have done the same.