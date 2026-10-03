Translated from Bulgarian



Prostate cancer – started treatment with chemotherapy infusions and Androcur. As a result of this treatment, he got necrosis and metastasis in the bones. The infusions stopped for a year because of the Necrosis. Necrosis is treated as much as possible by doctors. Then they changed the treatment with Eligard and Zytiga. About three months ago, he started drinking CDS, and after two months – MMS and DMSO. Now he feels well, he is lively, eats well, goes for walks. Creatinine and tumor marker values ​​are down. (They are halved considering he is not drinking regularly).

He has put on some kg and is quite energetic considering his pre-CDS-and-MMS condition.

During the first month, he drank 250 ml of CDS (which is nothing).

Now 10 drops MMS in 1 liter of water, but how he drinks it and how regularly no one knows…

It’s just that he is feeling good, he goes on with his life. ❤