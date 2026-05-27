The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Kristin Berry's avatar
Kristin Berry
18h

I have almost everything I need to make CDS. The only thing I’m missing is test strips. The brand I saw in Brian Stone’s spread sheet had a link to Amazon but Amazon says it’ll take a month to get them! I’m ready now! I’ve looked around and am at a loss as to where to purchase test strips. Also, I’ve tried to join the Mewe group and it keeps saying Applied, but won’t let me in. Any advice? Before I go, thank you so so much for all this information. I’m very grateful.

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Brian Costello's avatar
Brian Costello
19h

Good For You. Make Food Your Medicine. And Medicine Your Food. BUT. It’s Gotta Be Natural. Learn More From. Gary Null. Sayer Gi. And Others. Some are Called The Dirty Dozen. The Real Truth/ Health Tellers

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