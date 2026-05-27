“In 2016, I was diagnosed as prediabetic. My a1c was 6.3%. I exercised regularly: have a good diet; and I am not a big sweet eater. Neither am I a big pasta or bread eater. Nonetheless, my a1c fluctuated, and I did not know what to do to successfully bring my a1c levels down into the normal range. I am a 47 years old, 6 feet tall male, and I have diabetes in my family. Sometimes, I would stricken my diet, and my a1c would rise. Other times, I would relax my diet and my a1c would drop. I was trying to find a solution. My doctor told me that, if it was in my genes, that there is probably not much that I can do about it. I did not belief this. I started taking one seed cedar berry power here and there, and I learned about and started taking MMS1. I gradually lost weight (from about 210 pounds to about 195 pounds). I would take MMS1, not according to any protocol, on most mornings, afternoons and sometimes evenings. Sometimes I would take more MMS1, and sometimes I would take less. I started taking MMS1 in October of 2021, and I went to have blood work done in May of 2022. I also would infrequently take DMSO as well (DMSO taste horrible !!!). I was hesitant about getting my blood work done because I was afraid of getting an unfavorable result. Well, I thank the Heavenly Father !!! I had a wonderful result !!! My a1c dropped to 5.6% !!! Finally my a1c is in the normal range !!! Although it is at the high of the normal range, I will take that result any day over being in the pre diabetic or diabetic range. Heavenly Father willing, my a1c will continue to move in the right direction, lower. I plan to incorporate herbs along with MMS1 to assist me in attaining this. Thank you for sharing your videos about MMS1, chlorine dioxide and DSMO, and how to use them safely and properly. May the Heavenly Father be with you, and protect you and your family, and bestow upon you good health. Take care.”