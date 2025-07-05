“I’ve been using CDS internally for only about two weeks now. I have noticed that my hearing has improved because my sinuses are clearing. I am able to breathe more freely through my nose. I had Covid, or whatever it is, a few months ago. My ears were clogged, my head was clogged, and I just couldn’t breathe clearly. It felt like there was a big glob of “something” where the back of my nose passages meets my throat. Even after I recovered, got my taste back, stopped the coughing, and felt 90% healed overall, my head was still clogged…and I had a burnt rubber smell/taste every morning when I woke up. Pretty sure something was taking residence in my sinuses. 🥴 The CDS has been amazing. I actually crave taking it every day. (It could be because I’m anemic, and I need that burst of oxygen.)”