The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Barbara
4d

Its my go to for absolutely everything... its my first aid kit along with DMSO 🙏

My list is long as to what it has "cured"... Noone has needed to see a Dr in over 2 years since I started using it in my household. A gift from God ❤️

William Brown
4d

I’ve personally been using Chlorine Dioxide for over a decade, and there’s nothing else in this world that I would rather have in my house when I’m feeling ill.

I could spend 30 minutes writing about my experiences with it over the years, but wont for the sake of time.

It’s a legit solution for an entire host of issues, and everyone should keep some on hand.

