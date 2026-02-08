Post-COVID Brain Fog and Exhaustion Cured
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“…My brainfog and exhaustion that I had left from feb has completely cleared since I started the MMS protocols by the way
Ps. I started with the Starting Protocol and built up slowely over 8 days, taking activated charcoal before bed to help bind and move out toxins. Then onto Protocol 1000, again building up slowely. The improvement of brainfog and exhaustion already started after 3 days on the Starting Protocol at 1/2 drop per hr.
Its my go to for absolutely everything... its my first aid kit along with DMSO 🙏
My list is long as to what it has "cured"... Noone has needed to see a Dr in over 2 years since I started using it in my household. A gift from God ❤️
I’ve personally been using Chlorine Dioxide for over a decade, and there’s nothing else in this world that I would rather have in my house when I’m feeling ill.
I could spend 30 minutes writing about my experiences with it over the years, but wont for the sake of time.
It’s a legit solution for an entire host of issues, and everyone should keep some on hand.