“…My brainfog and exhaustion that I had left from feb has completely cleared since I started the MMS protocols by the way

Ps. I started with the Starting Protocol and built up slowely over 8 days, taking activated charcoal before bed to help bind and move out toxins. Then onto Protocol 1000, again building up slowely. The improvement of brainfog and exhaustion already started after 3 days on the Starting Protocol at 1/2 drop per hr.