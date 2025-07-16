Post-COVID Asthma Clearing and Arthritis Improving
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I started following the CDS protocols 5 weeks ago. Within 2 days on the starter protocol. I stopped using asthma pumps that I have had to use since December 2019 due to an illness that was the same as Covid. My asthma was seasonal and I didn’t need to use one in 10 years until the illness. My dad is now on a protocol. His chest has cleared up and his arthritis is clearing up.”
Protocol Used: Protocol C
