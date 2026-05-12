“We are at Galveston, Texas on the dirty brown ocean. No one was walking dogs. We took ours to the beach. Only his paws got wet but that was enough. Teddy was super sick. Diarrhea all last night and threw up pink bile the next morning. We did the dog 6/6 protocol in Jim Humbles book. Which was 4/4 for his 13 pounds. After the first dose his ears went up and his stomach stopped convulsions. He threw up one more time after the second dose but there was no blood in it. So overall a big improvement…. 4 doses later he has eaten and began playing for first time all day. Praise Jesus. Saved me from a $400 urgent care vet visit. But more importantly, Teddy is happy and healthy. The next day: he had a normal poop…Very grateful for the support on this channel.”