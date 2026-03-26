“…I had a blood disease called polycythemia I had this blood disease for many years, Then at the end of 2017 I got sick with colon cancer while I was being treated for my blood disease by The Maine Centers For Healthcare In Westbrook Maine. I lost 80 pounds in 2 months, I told my doctor I was not going to do anymore teat or treatments I did not take the chemo I told him I was not coming back to see him and went home, The next day he called my wife and told her if she did not talk me into coming back for further test & treatments I would die, I was so sick I was in bed I could not even take care of myself. My wife began giving me 6 drops of MMS every hour, Within 10 days I was able to eat where before i could not even eat, In the next 4 or 5 months I gained most of my weight back and today the cancer is gone and so is the blood disease.