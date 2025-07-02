Shared by Aleksandra Klinkova in a Bulgarian MMS group. (translated from Bulgarian)

“Hello! I want to share with you very good news that I learned today! I started treatment with CD in early December 2021. since I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries. The polycystic ovary in question caused me acne, which I struggled with for years, as well as seborrheic dermatitis of the scalp and parts of the skin. I started taking MMS 6 drops in a liter of water and gradually in early January 2022. I reached 20 drops in a liter of water. I made a separate face spray with 15 drops of MMS in 50ml of water and sprayed, increasing the drops, but I monitored my skin and when it got too dry I stopped.

I did the Antiparasitic Protocol in mid-January (I was taking vermox and alternated with pumpkin seeds according to the scheme). In addition, I take diatomaceous earth every morning and drink about 2.5-3 liters of water a day. Today I had a check-up and was extremely surprised to learn that polycystosis has been cured and my ovaries are clean. At the moment I do not have any active purulent pimples and all I have to do is treat the scars on my face! I am attaching photos of the diagnosis from the hospital, as well as on the face before and after! I keep taking CLO2! May this give courage and hope to all who are being treated to move forward boldly❤️