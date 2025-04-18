Polycystic Ovaries and Ovarian Cysts Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
From Bulgaria CD Chat Group
"Hello group. I would also like to share my result from taking CDS.
After examination from two places, I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovaries, a Myoma nodule 3 cm in size, and three Cysts about 2.5 cm.
My hormones were also pushed. I also had acne.
I started taking CDS in early September. 10 ml per liter, gradually increasing to 20 ml in 750 ml of water. I drank every hour.
My acne started to subside.
At the moment it is not there at all. I was examined earlier this month. The result - no polycystosis, no cysts, and the myoma is reduced to 1 cm. So super happy to continue taking CDS
20 ml in a liter of water for 8 hours a day.
In the beginning, about a month I smeared my face with DMSO 50%.
CDS Protocol C and Protocol S
(Protocol C) Classic protocol to be used for most diseases and disorders. (Protocol S) Sensitive protocol is to be used prior to protocol C and for people with chemical sensitivities and poor detoxification pathways.
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Sadly before this progressed to ovarian cysts the person should have seen an iodine proficient practitioner. Lack of iodine can cause polyps, cysts and fibroids in the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, prostate, pancreas. If cells that secrete don’t have enough iodine they get blocked and lose their structure.