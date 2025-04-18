From Bulgaria CD Chat Group

"Hello group. I would also like to share my result from taking CDS.

After examination from two places, I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovaries, a Myoma nodule 3 cm in size, and three Cysts about 2.5 cm.

My hormones were also pushed. I also had acne.

I started taking CDS in early September. 10 ml per liter, gradually increasing to 20 ml in 750 ml of water. I drank every hour.

My acne started to subside.

At the moment it is not there at all. I was examined earlier this month. The result - no polycystosis, no cysts, and the myoma is reduced to 1 cm. So super happy to continue taking CDS

20 ml in a liter of water for 8 hours a day.

In the beginning, about a month I smeared my face with DMSO 50%.