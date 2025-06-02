Plantar Psoriasis for 20 years Eliminated in 10 Days
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My mother in laws has been in agony with plantar psoriasis for 20 years…. many many rounds of steroid creams and antibiotics……. change her diet to organic only and 10 days using a CDS solution 3 times a day and they are all but cured……. this is one of many many stories I have of success with chlorine dioxide over the last 5 months….. it is what they say!!
Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D
Is it possible the the link to the protocol used is incorrect?