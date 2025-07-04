“I started on CDS 8 days ago on protocol B. I have reaction from shedding, I get skin rashes on my legs. First time with the jab roll-out it was bad. Headache, brain fog and rashes. That time I didn’t know about CD so used zeolite and herbal cream and took me like 2 months to rid it. Now with the boosters, I get that in milder form I took CDS 8 days ago and starting to see results, rashes diminishing so are the headaches. Brain fog gone a few days ago. It works, detoxing the spike proteins from shedding.

Also yesterday I sprain my ankle falling into a pothole. I immediate put DMSO twice before bedtime and one this morning. No swelling seen and pain reduce to 10% and its not even 24 hrs pass. I will continue to use DMSO as my right ankle is weak from previous sprains. Hopefully it will repair the damage from years of consecutive sprains.”