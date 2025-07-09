“@CuriousOutlier here’s a testimonial for you… I discovered mms about two years ago. Since then I have given away hundreds of bottles. Every time I have a friend get sick, I give the the UA documentary to watch along with bottles. Countless cases of the bio weapon cured, diabetic neuropathy mitigated and blood sugar level stabilized in one of my church brothers, rsv in a 3 yr old daughter of another church brother, and can’t tell you how many colds and other random things people had coming on stopped dead in it tracks. My wife passed parasites 10 days into her regular usage journey. I don’t leave home without at least my own personal and and extra set to give away. I spent more on the hdpe squeeze bottles than I did the the chlorite flake….

Keep spreading the truth. First time I ran across your video was when you were prepping for the jab… thought you were nuts but at the same time was awed at the faith you had in Christ to get you through it. So I’m really glad you made it out the other side.

Added dmso into the mix a while back too and would love to see you do some info on that too. Or maybe you have and I missed it. Don’t get a lot of time to search lately.

Thank you for your courage and God bless!”