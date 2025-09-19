“Parotid stone gone on protocol 1000. I was told only option was surgery. So happy it’s gone, that was painful.
If you’re wondering what a parotid stone is this tell us about it.
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Had to Google:
parotid stone is a calcified deposit, medically known as sialolithiasis, that forms in the parotid gland's duct, located near the ear. This stone obstructs saliva flow, causing pain, swelling, difficulty eating, and a dry mouth. Treatment can include home remedies like massage and sialogogues, or medical procedures such as sialendoscopy or surgical removal for larger or deeper stones.
Bravo...How long were you on MMS before it disappeared.