Parkinson’s Disease Improving
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide) and other alternative treatments.
“Also, I met with a lady yesterday who started drinking CIO2 for Parkinson’s Disease. In less than 3 weeks she is experiencing significant improvement. She is also using herbal treatments.”
“…Yes. She drinks a tea with 1 teaspoon of Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood) and 1 teaspoon of Moringa each morning for their anti- inflammatory properties. She also takes a daily bath with 1 cup of Himalayan sea salt in the bath water, again to reduce inflammation.”
Dr Coimbra (Coimbra Protocol) in Brazil has been using high dose D3 to alleviate Parkinsons, MS, autism, Alzheimer's, etc. Most cells in our body have vitamin D receptors, including our brain. Dr Coimbra has incorporated Dr Christopher Exley protocol of reducing aluminum by drinking mineral water high in silica.