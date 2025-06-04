“Also, I met with a lady yesterday who started drinking CIO2 for Parkinson’s Disease. In less than 3 weeks she is experiencing significant improvement. She is also using herbal treatments.”

“…Yes. She drinks a tea with 1 teaspoon of Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood) and 1 teaspoon of Moringa each morning for their anti- inflammatory properties. She also takes a daily bath with 1 cup of Himalayan sea salt in the bath water, again to reduce inflammation.”