This is a man named Noel Watson. As far as I know he is still alive and well. He speaks out openly about using alternatives for cancer and you can find him on Facebook here:

“Six weeks after my last CT scan I had a phone call from my oncologist this morning to tell me the good news!

My pancreatic tumour has reduced from 3.5 cm down to 2.7 cm. This is brilliant news for me as my previous scan showed an increase in size from 2.5 cm up to 3.5 cm so to have reversed the process and actually reduced the tumour size is a real game changer.

On top of my regular gemcitabine infusions, three weeks out of every four, I have been taking fenbendazole, 2,000 mg per day, for the last 14 months. Four weeks before this last scan I started taking chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) 7 ml X 6 times per day, in addition to the gemcitabine and fenbendazole.

It would seem to me that the addition of the chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) four weeks before my latest scan was the essential ingredient that has been responsible for not only stopping the growth of my tumour but also reversing the process.

I have now discovered a third vitally important alternative treatment which is dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). I have been mixing a 50/50 solution of CDS with DMSO and applying it to my feet to help my neuropathy for the last week.

I understand that DMSO binds with the CDS so that both are easily absorbed into the skin and into the blood system. DMSO alleviates or cures an astonishing 300 diseases or ailments and is very beneficial in healing many types of cancer.

Although I have only just started applying DMSO topologically I am also beginning to take a low dose orally which I hope to be able to increase over the coming weeks.

I am finding that the taste of DMSO is rather challenging, but I am experimenting taking it with fruit flavours and honey in order to make drinking it more palatable.

As you can imagine I am absolutely delighted with my very fortuitous progress regarding my battle with pancreatic cancer. I now feel much more in control of my own destiny and am truly grateful that alternative treatment has come to my rescue in my moment of need.

I now feel that I am in a much stronger position to share details of my cancer journey with the hope that it may benefit others who have had a similar diagnosis.”

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