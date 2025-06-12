As a 40 year old male, originally from Europe, I was enjoying an exciting life in the vibrant city of New York. It was Feb 2021 during the pandemic when I was temporarily in Southwestern Florida working remotely.

While here I had a sudden strike of abdominal pain scared me at night and led me to perform bloodwork. The lab results showed severely deranged liver enzymes, I also had mild signs of jaundice. The first visit to the local ER was a relief as no tumors were seen on the CT scan but was complicated by malpractice during an ERCP procedure. This required another prolonged hospitalization at a larger more competent hospital in Florida. While the hospital was suspicious about cancer, all biopsies were negative and I finally returned to NY with a biliary stent still searching for answers and a conclusive diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

After almost a dozen visits to specialists at the most renowned clinics in NYC, I was able to obtain the diagnosis of “adenocarcinoma of the pancreas”. While I was being scheduled for a “Whipple procedure”, a complex surgery, I had another scary local ER visit, experiencing medical incompetence. This experience made me to return back to Europe and pursue treatment there.

After confirming the pathology and an MRI, my surgeon advised me to start on a chemotherapy as the surgery seemed too risky due to the proximity of the tumor to major blood vessels. I received a few cycles of Folfirinox which I tolerated poorly and required hospitalization due to Cholangitis. A CT scan showed significant bile duct dilation in spite of a biliary stent as well as a lesion on the liver, I decided to explore alternative routes, considering an immunotherapy at a different clinic.

At the same time, I pulled out the bottle of MMS that I had carried in my luggage from NYC but never seriously administered. As a scientist myself, I was initially skeptical but I thought I had nothing to loose. I started low but increased rapidly to approx. 5 drops 10 times a day. When I had the initial exams in September at the new clinic, 6 weeks had already lapsed, only treating myself with MMS. My CA19-9 (tumor marker) was down to 150 from 350 (May). 2 weeks later it was 60. The CT scan showed no dilation of bile ducts and disappearance of my gallbladder sludge. A further MRI disclosed shrinkage of my primary tumor. Also, bloodwork had normalized (Hb, Protein, Potassium, Albumin). Clinically, I was feeling much better, gaining weight and recuperating strength, and unexpectedly a hormone test showed high levels of testosterone, of which I had been deficient a few years ago.

I decided to concurrently start with Immunotherapy. A few weeks into it, my liver enzymes still being significantly elevated, I decided to start with MMS2 (Calcium Hypochlorite) as per protocol 2000. As I was nervous, I started on a low dose (50mg per capsule) and subsequently increased to about 800mg per day spread out over 5 capsules. My intention is to increase this to the protocol’s maxiumum of 2000mg and then further up my MMS1 dose. I did not have any remarkable side effects since taking it, but my liver enzymes (AST&ALT) have continuously normalized since then. Obviously, as I’m now receiving immunotherapy concurrently to MMS, one cannot isolate the effects, but my gut feeling is that the addition of MMS2 is further helping. What I have proved sufficiently to myself though is that MMS has been effective as for a period of 8 weeks I did not have any concurrent traditional treatment and I had seen a tremendous improvement. Unfortunately, my journey doesn’t end here, and the fear of this devastating cancer remains. However, I don’t have the same feeling of desperation as I had at the time of diagnosis and chemotherapy. Experimenting with MMS and observing its results has filled me with hope.

Almost a year after diagnosis, I have a decent live quality being able to perform daily chores, maintain my weight and participate in light sport activity.