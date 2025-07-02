“Hi there, just wanted to share how we are travelling on our mms journey. My daughter 16yrs, has 6yrs with juvenile arthritis, in terrible pain and had been on many meds. We started on cds for 2 weeks and felt a small bit of improvement but lots of pain still. We could only get up to 5mls without her being sick. We decided, about 2 weeks ago, to try out mms as daughter wanted to. She was still having pain walking around and was sleeping until noon with fatigue. I originally started at the equivalent cds dose she had been on but she was immediately sick. However I had started to wonder if her cds dose had been too high which was why she had continued fatigue and still painful joints. Well that was the answer. We have now 1/4 drop p/h of mms1 (2 drops per day) and it is her perfect balance, it sounds so little, I know! She is 90% out of pain and waking at normal times in the morning.

She is 90% out of pain and waking at normal times in the morning. She still has swelling in joints and they are slowly slowly reducing but it is fine if it is slow, as she is out of pain and eating well again. She is still on naproxen x2 AM & PM and at night with turmeric and iodine, and doing fenben protocol but all other meds stopped (they were making her so sick, stunting her growth and so nauseous too)

Its a great relief to have almost no pain. She does have a little pain about every 2nd day in places she has never had pain before and are not swollen – such as jaw, her elbow, ankle and an ear (outside). I have dosed it with cds and dmso couple times in the day and next day it is gone- its a bit unusual so I wonder if this part of the die off pain, thus healing. Anyway, it has taken us a whole month to get to this ‘no pain’ point and I second guessed myself plenty of times, the golden rules helped so much. I often read this channel at night to keep my determination and focus and it helps so much, very grateful for the blessed work you do here, CO, admins and all who comment, great encouragement when we felt helpless!”