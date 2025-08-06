Editors Note: I asked her to elaborate on the testimony.

2nd post:

“What happened was an emergency partial hysterectomy, after pathology of uterus, 3x, 2 weeks apart, the labs showed spread and they wanted to biopsy and remove my ovaries… I said no… and I started with 5 drops each in 4 Oz water… it got to the point where I was doing it too much and has to pull back… a month later nothing showed up on the labs. That’s all I know. I didn’t know what I was doing… I started with 20 drops each and I was SO SICK… but super cleaned out and in bed two days after. I didn’t have help or a book just a friend who said use this and gave it to me… and I used it… it always healed my bladder and Chronic UTI’s. Haven’t had one since until very recently… I didn’t follow a protocol because I didn’t know anything about it… or a book. That’s why when. I saw this page I was so exited to LEARN… because I know it works… it’s good to not overdo it though. Will never forget that first night into the morning. Never want to experience that again. Slow and steady wins the race. Wasn’t always that way, especially when terrified. ❤️🙏 I hope that helps. But I really was shooting in the dark back then… and now, I want to have the arrow pointed correctly.”

Third post:

“I used 5 drops each activated in a dry glass and added 4oz water every half hour for over a month. My uterus was stage 3… never biopsied my ovaries but labs showed existence elsewhere… likely ovaries… so I did it for close to two months total… and when it hurt my tummy, I pulled back… did less drops… took a few hours off with regular water and soothing tummy teas… start with 3 drops and work up, depending on your level of cleansing, this could clean you out and cause a HERX response… lots of toxins releasing at once can make you feel worse before you feel better. If you’re not on your last days, go slow, build up and look through the protocols… and try to follow… my friend gave it to me 12 years ago without instruction… so I fumbled through it but had great success. I still have my ovaries and I’ll be 54… crazier even that my health has improved so much over the years, that even though I don’t get my period, as I have no uterus… my ovaries are working beautifully and I’m not even premenopausal yet.”