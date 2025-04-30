Osteoarthritis Pain Eliminated, Sinus Infection Cured, and Cyst Gone
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I am 67 with painful osteoarthritis in my lower back, thumb joints, and a cyst under a knuckle on my left hand. I started MMS (protocol 1000) on November 23 and by week 2 my lower back was pain free as well as my thumbs and the cyst was gone! At the time I started MMS I also had a severe sinus infection and that is gone as well! Yay!”
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I started taking from 4 to 12 activated drops daily and my longstanding osteoarthritis pain in knees was 95% gone suddenly on day 8.
Is there any place that list good reliable sources for CDS? Having issues using MMS (unending watery diarrhea) and want to switch to CDS.