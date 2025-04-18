Oral Infection and Chronic Urinary Tract Infection Cured
With The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
I had a gum infection 2 weeks ago. I was prescribed antibiotics but I didn't take them. I swished cds in my mouth and swallowed. 10ml in 1 litre per day. Gum infection gone by day 3.
I have been suffering with chronic utis/bladder infection for nearly 2 years. I have spent thousands on appts, treatments, medicines, tests during this time. I started taking cds 5 weeks ago. In such a short amount of time, my bladder is better than it has been in 2 years Little to no issues including no retention, no burning, no lower back pain, no pressure, good flow. I will continue to take cds for longer to ensure full healing. But I wish to say it has worked better than all of the high dose long term antibiotics I was prescribed over 2 year period. It's a miracle for sure!!! Confident that it will continue to work!
Protocol Used:
CDS Protocol C and Protocol S
(Protocol C) Classic protocol to be used for most diseases and disorders. (Protocol S) Sensitive protocol is to be used prior to protocol C and for people with chemical sensitivities and poor detoxification pathways.
Thank you for this massive service you are doing for the world. I share your emails with many people -- you are helping more people than any subscriber count would indicate.
God Bless You for sharing and your dedication to HEALING Humanity🙏🏻❤️