Old Man Regenerated In 2 Weeks And Eliminated Neuropathy Meds
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Yes!! Keep on it! I just got my dad off of neuropathy prescription in less than two weeks!!!! It’s so worth it!! He looks so much better! This is mms/dmso foot baths, dmso ear/eye drops, drinking mms, love and good meals while I was down here in AZ visiting him. When I saw him- I didn’t even recognize him; I new I had to bust out the mms!!! Good luck and keep us posted!”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I’ve been wanting to try on my husband. He has Alzheimer’s. Also had a stroke.
W🤩W!! The pictures tell it all! Gives me hope for my mother who is 81 and starting to forget names and details.💕