“Yes!! Keep on it! I just got my dad off of neuropathy prescription in less than two weeks!!!! It’s so worth it!! He looks so much better! This is mms/dmso foot baths, dmso ear/eye drops, drinking mms, love and good meals while I was down here in AZ visiting him. When I saw him- I didn’t even recognize him; I new I had to bust out the mms!!! Good luck and keep us posted!”