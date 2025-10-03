“A little testimony. My 13.5 year old, 8.5 lb dog looked like she was going to die. Vet thought it was probably cancer, and we decided not to treat. (We did not run tests to check… she is 13.5 years old, so… you know) So we gave her a drop of activated MMS. She sat up, coughed…was really mad. Had a terrible poo blow out. Made it through the night.

We gave her about 1/4 drop waited an hour repeat. Waited 4 hours and another set.

She then developed a giant jawbreaker size abscess on her anal gland.

That night, the abscess burst.

Took her back to the vet, he gave her an antibiotic shot, and cleaned the gaping wound.

Brought dog home, put the 10Drops MMS with 10 Drops of water on the hole. Treated it with this solution a few times.

The hole closed and sealed over within 3 days.

The dog is fine.”