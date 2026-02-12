Non-Healing Foot Wound / Ulcer
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“persistent toe wound in my 99 yo mother in law…first picture is November, 2021 (we have been treating this for over a year!)…2nd picture is today after a month of daily foot soak using 5 activated drops of MMS….treated soak water with Borax prior to adding MMS due to flouride in water….the skin on her foot even looks plumper and pinker!”
Protocol Used: Foot Bath Protocol
