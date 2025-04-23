That is amazing and incredible to hear. I can relate somewhat, I had to secretly spray cds on my dad's foot ulcer in hospital when no one was looking. I sprayed every hour 6 times a day for about 4 weeks straight. Also gave my dad cds orally and by the 5th week my dad's non-healing ulcer that he has had for 7+ years was finally all healed up. I have a more detailed post about this on the other channel.

Protocol used: Protocol D