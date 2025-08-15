“I just used protocol 1000 and cured my large cell neuroendocrine adenocarcinoma, after only a hysterectomy….3 weeks…mms is a life saver.”

“Simply had a total abd hysterectomy June 28th. The other therapy is using an AquaCure machine by George Wiseman. It is an electrolyser, gives you a hydrogen gas to breathe and a bubbled Brown’s gas and electrically expanded water to drink. There’s lots of research to be done on that subject. The fact, most of us are low on hydrogen, which is the beginning of disease….a fascinating journey”