Link to original post on MMS Forum

This was released on JH's facebook page - termed a "newsletter" so I've put it here. I don't think it's been put out in newsletter format yet.

Jim Humble NEWSLETTER

Life and Death Struggle of Jim Humble's secretary Yesterday

This knowledge obtained as a result of the incident that happened yesterday could save your life at future date. I wanted to report this to you as it has been a learning experience for all of us concerning MMS. The person it happened to, Bishop Janet Hedlund, was extremely aware of her data while going through the experience might be highly useful to other people. Thus she continued reporting how she felt right up to the point of going into shock about two hours after the sting.

This incident happened in the Gulf of Mexico during a Sunday afternoon swim just as Janet was leaving the water. There were four of us, Janet, Jim Humble, John Parker, and his wife, Richelle. We were in a small group as we moved from the water. All of a sudden Janet announced that she had a bit on her ankle and she held onto John who was nearest her. Her leg went numb instantly and she was unable to use it. John and his wife, the two people nearest her, assisted her out of the water, only a few feet and laid her on the sand. John immediately picked Janet up and carried her towards the house up some stairs and laid her on a wide low cement wall just outside the house.

Janet reported that the numbness had changed to an intense pain of the whole leg that was far beyond any pain that she had experienced before. She couldn't move it. She screamed if anyone of us, so much as touched her leg.

At that point I was going to go prepare some MMS for her to drink, but you won't believe this. We had not brought any MMS. We simply piled into the car and went to the beach house. Janet said that she had made up a spray bottle just before leaving, and as luck would have it I had also made up a spray bottle. Janet's spray bottle had 3 ounces of water and 30 drops of MMS and my spray bottle had 2 ounces of water in it and 20 drops of MMS. We don't know, but that might have saved her life as she said get my spray bottle and empty it into a glass and then fill the glass with water. She then had a 30 drop dose of MMS that she drank down within about 10 minutes of being stung.

National Geographic’s Magazine reports only 2 or 3 deaths a year in the world. However they didn't look very far as a single hospital in the Country of Columbia reports over 8 deaths a year from Sting Ray. Other hospitals in Columbia and other hospitals in several neighboring countries have reported similar amounts. I have seen thousands of sick persons and I can tell you that Janet was in real trouble at this point.

Before drinking the MMS Janet had begun to shake. When she reached for the glass here hand was nearly uncontrollable, but she took the glass and downed it. In a little bit later the shaking began to be less. She could felt a bit better. We immediately readied ourselves for the trip back to town and to where our MMS is. John and Richelle made up a mixture of bentonite clay and put it on the sting hole. I emptied my spray bottle into a glass and added water so that she had an additional glass of 20 drops to drink on the way back to town. Which she drank about an ounce of, every 10 minutes on the way back. The trip back took about an hour with John going as fast as he could and still maintain some safety as the traffic was dense.

On the way back her body seemed to change from time to time and the shaking got very bad at times, but the drink of an ounce or so of the 20 drop dose seemed to control the shaking to some extent. She was scared, of course, but she continued to tell us how she felt and what she thought was going on with her body. One of her eyes began twitching and her body and leg heated up. The pain was really extremely high and she said once or twice, “I can't take this.” Richelle who was holding Janet's head, said, “Yes you can until we get home.”

When we arrived back, John who is a very strong man, carried her into the house and put her on a massage table where they put infrared heat on the sting area and gave her oxygen to breath from a standard oxygen tank setup. The oxygen seem to help a lot and she seemed to settle down a bit, but it still appeared that she was about to go into shock. The infrared heat on the sting area helped the pain a bit but the poison seemed to be starting up her leg.

Upon arriving back at the house I left John and his wife to care for Janet while I went to make some CDI. Making CDI is quite simple and I had done it many times so it was quick to be made. I added 1 ounce of MMS to a baby bottle and one ounce of 50% muriatic acid and water. There was a nipple with a hole for a polyurethane tube on top of the bottle and I put the other end of the tube in a second baby bottle full of water. Within seconds the chlorine dioxide was coming out of the baby bottle with the MMS and acid mixture and dissolving in the baby bottle with the water. The bottle with the water must be left wide open or it will explode in case you ever try it.

It was less than ½ hour from arriving back home until I had a baby bottle of 3000 ppm of CDS. I check the ppm with test strips that we use for ppm checking. Then from that CDS I made CDI by adding a few drops of sodium chlorite to it. The chlorite brings the pH up to 5.2 and that makes it stable. I did not have pH strips to test with but I hoped I was close, but at this point that was not an important factor as CDS would do the job even if there was a little bit of pain. But she was in so much pain she probably wouldn't know the difference even if the shot did cause some pain.

Janet by this time was unable to move. Her body simply wasn't responding to her commands and she couldn't hold her head up. John and Michelle could tell she was on the verge of going into shock. They keep a supply of MMS handy and also a supply of necessary medical items. They had syringes the size of 5 ml with the smallest needle normally used. I loaded one of those syringes with just 1 ml of the liquid from the 3000 ppm CDI baby bottle.

I knew that Janet is terribly resistant to needles. They just plain scare her, but I showed her the small needle and said that I was going to inject her foot. She was in no shape to object and she barely nodded her head. The bentonite clay covered the sting hole, but I could see where about ½ inch from the hole was. I pushed the needle in gently until it hit a bone at about ½ inch deep and then injected the 1 ml of CDI. For about 3 seconds the pain became worse and then it dropped 90%. A totally different look came on Janet's face. In less than 30 seconds she sat up. Most of the pain was gone, she had regained the control of her body and she was smiling, saying, “That was the most amazing thing I have ever seen. Most of the pain is gone.”

MMS or CDS or CDI often work fast. Sometimes faster than you think is possible. No doubt in this case, when the poison was neutralized that was sitting right on a nerve going from the foot to control centers in the body or even in the brain the paralysis lifted instantly and of course the pain this was causing was gone.

Well of course, there is still more of the poison to overcome and still some pain remains but this drive home the fact that sometimes it requires more than just heavy oral doses. Sometimes it requires an injection to get enough chlorine dioxide to the infected or affected area to kill the poison. Sometimes the blood simply cannot carry enough MMS from your stomach to the affected area. That is then one of the times you will need an injection needle to do the job.

Although on the first day following the sting Janet was hobbling around, on the second day she was walking pretty much normal. It appeared that Janet may have been allergic to the Sting ray as she is allergic to bee stings and other such poisons and thus without MMS this sting would probably have been lethal. I have never seen such extreme reaction before.