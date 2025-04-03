Editors note: I could not locate the link to the original poster of the message, but I did take a screenshot when I took the testimonial.
“My cousin. 28 yo. Diagnosed with MS on February. 4 months after starting taking MMS she was with no symptoms at all.
I'd recommend CDS because it's alkaline, do the Protocol E once a week and Protocol C the rest of the days and if she can find a good Kangen Water supplier, try using structured water to hydrate her body. She most likely has chronic dehydration.”
