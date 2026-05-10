The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Ryan Selda's avatar
Ryan Selda
6d

Hi, and good day to you, C.O., or to whom it may concern.

Great story and anecdote from an individual who is gradually healing themselves. I look forward to these kinds of motivational and inspirational stories every now and then from you and your group. If I may suggest a title for your next (backup) Substack, may it be, "Gospel Collections from The Universal Antidote" They're like 21st-century, modern-day versions of the good news from The Bible. Hehe. 😊

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