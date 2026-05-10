DIARY FROM DAY ONE

Using Protocol S

My existing conditions:

MS (multiple sclerosis) 36 years

Suprapubic Catheter 11 years

Ileostomy 10 years

Colon removed 8 years

Acute Trigeminal Neuralgia 12 years

19/05/22, started on 1.0ml to half a litre of water (1)

20/05/22 on 2.0ml to 1 litre of water (2)

A mild headache started late the day before, on going to bed, I still had it. It was a very strange headache, it came and went and is familiar with detoxification. On day two, my sinuses felt a lot clearer. That evening I noticed how clean my catheter bag looked. It looked as clean as it did in the morning, when I first put it on. Never noticed that before in 10 years.

21/05/22 on 3.0ml to 1 litre water (3)

Both sinuses still clear, no headache on waking up on day three. After my shower and cleaning my SPC hole, you could see the mucus coming away. This normally only happens when I am on antibiotics, so this is visual proof that it is clearing the body of bacteria.

22/05/22 on 4.0ml to 1 litre of water (4)

Woke up feeling really good, no headaches whatsoever today. Once again I have noticed that my urine in my leg bag is very clear. The output from stump is also indicative of being on antibiotics and is in excellent shape.

23/05/22 on 5.0ml to 1 litre of water (5)

No headache. Large output from stump, healthy feel to it and almost clear output. It seems very healthy.

24/05/22 on 6.0ml to 1 litre of water (6)

Woke up today to find the skin on my tummy, which previously had the formation of rough little bits all over it, was now much smoother. They appear to be shrinking, which I’m so happy about.

25/05/22 on 7.0ml to 1 litre of water (7)

In the morning I developed a pain in the left shoulder/neck area. This is precisely where I have a weakness. I have not done anything to warrant this, so can only assume that the CDS is hopefully working on that area. So out comes my trusted heat wrap.

I hope this helps other people out there to see there is nothing to worry about. That keeping a diary is very useful to show other people one day when they are ready to start themselves ”