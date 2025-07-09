“I had Lupus, Rheumatoid, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic Artritis, Fibromyalgia, and a long list of other conditions. I began my healing journey in March 2020 when they locked us down by first getting rid of all my meds. My parents were forced to get a PCR test to get their prescriptions refilled, and I didn’t want to face that option so I stopped taking them. The only one that I tapered myself was hydrocodone as I had been on that for over a decade. I began a journey looking for alternative ways to deal with my health issues. I do have to admit that I believe medications were making me feel worse. I did a lot of long fasting, some 7 days fast, two 30 day fasts, only supplementing with vitamins & minerals. All these things alone helped 50% and I was doing things I hadn’t done in a long time. I wasn’t as dependent on my cane to walk, but weather changes still bothered all my joints. When I started drinking CDS and using DMSO externally, all my inflammation and joint pain went away within days. I started walking and now usually walk 3-4 miles a day with my dogs. I no longer get the kidney infections nor the nose ulcers Lupus used to give me all the time. My feet, used to throb in pain & arches always swollen, that I couldn’t stand longer than 10 minutes. So it’s taken me a 2 year journey to get to where I am at today. I didn’t start CDS until September 18 and it was the best thing ever as it has completely helped me get my life back. For years I would cry out, God please take me or take my pain. He answered my prayers and led me to what took all my pain away. Every day is now a blessing and no longer a curse. While everyone’s journey is different, consistency, strength, and prayers will help you continue to get the success you desire.”