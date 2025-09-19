“Hi there! Lauren here. Thank you for contacting me. I’m not sure if I’m cured, but I can tell you that per my last blood work results, my rheumatologist said that my lupus is in remission. For years they were always positive, and in terrible joint pain, including rashes on my face, and head! Was getting corticosteroid injections twice a year, and in between was getting PRP (plasma) injections twice a month, drinking ibuprofen 800 every day twice a day. They did help, but the pain and lack of energy were always there. I’m actually in shock still with the CDs results… I feel as if Jesus himself was in that water. In a matter of 7 days, I didn’t have to take 1 not even one ibuprofen, didn’t need the muscle relaxer I would need every night. As of today, after just 2 months of drinking the “holy” water, I feel 100%! Teary eyes right now….”

“10ml of CDS in 1000 ml of water (bottled water) and 20 ml of sea water. I take a super big sip every other hour (I don’t measure the sip), but it takes about 8 of those sips to finish. I eat nothing during the protocol hours. When I eat (something very small) I wait an hour for my next dose. I start at 7:00 am on an empty stomach and finish the water around 5:30sh pm. And that’s because I take an hour break to eat. I hope I’m explaining myself. English is not my first language. However, to make it easier you can call me if you like.

Also, I do the enemas (twice a month) with 6 cups of filtered water with 15 ml of CDS. Also, the baths – 30ml de cds y 4 cups of sea salt.”