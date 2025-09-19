The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bonafidecat's avatar
bonafidecat
6d

I'm not having any success with actinic keratosis on my head. I've been spraying with CDS for months, even increasing the strength to 6,000ppm. I tried it with DMSO for a month or two, but it failed. I should also mention that CDS, topically, doesn't appear to work on warts, at least not in my case. Really disappointing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lena's avatar
Lena
6d

Call me slow but I am still having difficulty figuring out the difference between CDS and MMS. I have reviewed Dr Kalcker's website about CDS and am still confused. Is it the 1 liter jar with a lid he makes with the shot glass in the video? He waits 12 hours and then its ready. He uses both Sodium Chlorite 25% (Part A) and Hydrochloric Acid 4% (Part B)

Yet on his Website on a page called "What is CDS?" he says "CDS is a concentrated 0.3% (3000ppm) aqueous solution of chlorine dioxide, with no sodium chlorite (NaClO2)"

-"no sodium chlorite" but it is used in the solution....????? It seems like a contradition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Curious Outlier and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture