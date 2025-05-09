This testimonial was shared directly with me from a person in the private chat group.
“Good morning Curious Outlier,
I have some interesting info for you. Yesterday was my 9th day of the protocol (I backed down to 2 drops for 6 hours this week, it was to intense) I started nose drops I accidentally used 2 drops per oz. not 1. not sure if this did it or it was a combination of both but….I can smell this morning!!!!!!! After 6 weeks
Not saying this will work for everyone. We are all different but the clearest improvement I have had so far. 🙏
God is amazing!! I prayed about it yesterday morning, And then I made that mistake with double drops. I have been through the material and videos numerous times. I even strung together lessons one through seven to make one video so I could listen in the car. I couldn’t understand how I could have made that mistake. Gods hand at work totally 💯 🙏🙏 Just As he is working through you! Blessings to you CO
Just wanted to share
Justice
Thanks, I shared this with a friend who has experienced persistent anosmia since her body's detoxification event in the 'covid' era.
She has tried several approaches, but so far none have worked out for her.