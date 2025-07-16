“I am so excited to share a covid success testimonial with everyone tonight.

My sister had the real covid in November. She lost her sense of taste and smell. After she recovered her smell did albeit slowly return but her taste was diminished and she could no longer eat certain foods because they tasted like sulfer.

Update this, with the fact, that she started her beginning protocol on mms 6 days ago. After the second day she noticed improvements in something that used to smell like sulfer no longer did. Then on day three she tried Chicken which she hadn’t been able to eat at all. Success it was normal again.

Tonight is her first full 3 drop protocol mms complete. She tried popcorn, better but not 100% yet. I’ll keep you posted. Her daughter (my niece) has diminished taste and can’t eat eggs. My niece wants to try mms but is in 2nd month of breastfeeding and we don’t know how a feeding baby will react. If anyone has insight it would be welcome 🙏 Great health everyone.”