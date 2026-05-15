Looking Younger With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I started spraying cds on my face to lighten brownish spots. I have had three people tell me that my face looks more youthful. I am 77 years old and have a lot of wrinkles. Ha. I wasn’t doing it for that reason but hey, that’s a nice side benefit!”
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I‘m going to do that too!!!!
Can I ask something unrelated please? I have read that I can activate my Sodium Chlorite with Lactic Acid (much milder, so much easier to drink☺️) to make MMS1. I tried it and wow, such a difference! Slightly longer activation time. So worth it in my opinion. What are your thoughts? Thank you so much.