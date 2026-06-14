Looking Younger, Feeling Younger, And Brain Fog Gone
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Last year I was 252 pounds and had leg swelling from standing on my feet all day. Now I’m down to 224. Zero brain fog! Zero soreness . Never been sick since mms. Feel and look younger. I’m 52 and haven’t seen my dad in 2 years. He thought I looked 40! Mms has been life changing. It’s slow and go but absolutely works.”
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I agree, I always wish there was more description with these testimonies. Like how does this person "look younger"....less wrinkles, weight loss, or just better movement?
This is great, but wish they'd told how they use the MMS. All the time, ongoing? Once a week, once a month?