The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Alice's avatar
Alice
4d

I agree, I always wish there was more description with these testimonies. Like how does this person "look younger"....less wrinkles, weight loss, or just better movement?

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Be Concerned's avatar
Be Concerned
4d

This is great, but wish they'd told how they use the MMS. All the time, ongoing? Once a week, once a month?

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