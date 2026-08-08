Kerry replied to a person in a message from the private chat group and said:

“MMS got rid of my long haul Covid in a day”

I asked her if she would share her full testimonial of how this happened.

“Sure,

I’d be happy to share my experience in any way I can. I am unvaccinated and had 2 COVID-19 illnesses. I maintained a consistent regiment of vitamins C, D3, & zinc as well as fish oil, turmeric, antihistamine, aspirin, Tylenol, Advil and NAC. I was on antibiotics both times and both nasal and inhaled steroids the second time. I was still feeling unsettled at 8 weeks with various GI symptoms, lethargy, and Covid brain fog. I took Ivermectin for two days and was encouraged. I also took Hydroxychloroquine and zinc. However, lethargy returned. Physicians didn’t know how to treat long haul Covid so I decided to do some research. I learned about Chlorine Dioxide.

The online testimonials and the experiences Dr. Elizabeth Vliet and Todd Callendar shared with me gave me inspiration. Seeing the videos of doctors successfully treating thousands of both acute Covid-19 and LHC patients was very encouraging. As someone with a science degree and who spent 16 years in the medical industry, I was also intrigued by the additional applications to treat any viral, bacterial, and fungal illnesses and the remarkable results with cancers and autistic children. The science makes sense.

Unfortunately, I started with the Protocol 1000 dosage and it left me with stomach unrest, chest discomfort, and mild headache. I could feel the chlorine dioxide working through my system. I stopped after taking 2 glasses 4 hours apart with 3 drops each of MMS and activator. However, I said to myself, ‘this is how it works and this could be good’. I was trying to determine which was still LHC symptoms vs. the chlorine dioxide working through my system.

I was participating in online chat rooms with people like ‘Curious Outlier’ which are very helpful. I learned there is a starting protocol to ease in to the treatment. I dosed down and diluted and began the 5-day intro program. Well, I felt so much better after Day 1. I continued through day 2 and now feel 100%!

I have been eating healthy, taking supplements, and exercising throughout the course of my illness when able. The days of feeling like I have Epstein Barr and needing to lay down to recharge are over. I am an active cyclist and now able to ride my bicycle 1 1/2 hours and feel great, strong, healthy!

Kerry”

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Starting Procedure

Protocol 1000