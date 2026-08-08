The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Tim hedrick's avatar
Tim hedrick
14hEdited

It is very encouraging to read these testimonials. My family has many. I need to start sharing them on your sub stack. CDs and mms has saved our lives more than once. From lung infections to MRSA.

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Irwin Hurwitz's avatar
Irwin Hurwitz
15h

Have you done a spike protein test or micro clotting test to see what your levels are?

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