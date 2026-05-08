The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Lin Lan's avatar
Lin Lan
13h

My spike protein level as tested by LabCorp is over 25000. Will MMS help to get that level down? If so, which protocol should I use? Thank you for any help.

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Amberlina's avatar
Amberlina
13h

Newbie here from Dr. Robert Yoho. I learned about your website awhile back through a chat but glad to learn about this Substack. Can someone tell me a reputable place to buy this?

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