Long haul Covid update: happy to share my experience in any way I can. Unfortunately, I started with the Protocol 1000 dosage and it left me with stomach unrest, chest discomfort, and mild headache. I could feel the chlorine dioxide working through my system. I stopped after taking 2 glasses 4 hours apart with 3 drops each of MMS and activator. However, I said to myself, ‘this is how it works and this could be good’. I was trying to determine which was still LHC symptoms vs. the chlorine dioxide working through my system.

The online testimonials and the experiences shared with me gave me inspiration to stay the course. Seeing the videos of doctors successfully treating thousands of acute Covid-19 patients and the remarkable results with autistic children was also very inspiring.

I was participating in online chat rooms which are very helpful. I learned there is a starting protocol to ease in to the treatment. I dosed down and diluted and began the 5-day intro program. Well, I felt so much better after Day 1. I continued through day 2 and now feel 100%!

I have been eating healthy, taking supplements, and exercising throughout the course of my illness when able. The days of feeling like I have Epstein Barr and needing to lay down to recharge are over. I am an active cyclist and I rode my bicycle 1 1/2 hours this morning and felt great, strong, healthy!