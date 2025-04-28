LONG COVID CURED TESTIMONIAL!!

"Thank you for accepting me to this group.

My wife and I have cured ourselves from a developing virus infection after three weeks of taking naturopathic medicine proceeded by taking ivermectin for a week. We have experience severe weakness, lack of appetite, loose motion, cloudy brain etc. In the fifth week our chests felt heavy. Both methods only kept us alive but no improvement. Finally I started a protocol 1000 of MMS and in four days I was 90% fine. I put my wife on it too. In the next three days I was cured. After using the protocol for 6-7 days we stopped it but our health improved even further following days."

Protocol Used: Protocol 1000