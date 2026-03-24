First message:

“…..My elderly very active and healthy neighbor Came down with Covid, terribly. When he finally got over it he still have residual effects from it, brain fog, vertigo, and something with his lungs… I introduced the CD to him…. The short of it, he started very low dosage, half a drop, up to six times a day for the first couple of days and worked up to the recommended three drops PER DOSE, six times daily. He backed down a drop if he felt a little off and then slowly worked back up. He was able to reach the 3 drop doses six to eight time daily in about 6 days …..To God be the glory!! …when I discovered about the CD 4 years ago, I almost dismissed it thinking snake oil….”